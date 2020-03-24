Alesha Dixon brightened up the first official day of lockdown on Tuesday by sharing some gorgeous photos of her daughter, Anaya Safiya. The Britain's Got Talent judge is following government advice to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and she certainly has her hands full with two young daughters. But it's rare for Alesha to share pics of her youngsters, so we're certainly happy to see their cute little faces! Uploading two photos of the seven-month-old wearing a beautiful yellow dress, Alesha wrote on Instagram: "Our sunshine baby."

WATCH: Alesha Dixon's daughter makes TV debut

Fans of the singer loved the impromptu photoshoot, with many simply leaving a string of red hearts in the comment section of her post. Another remarked on the similarities between Anaya Safiya and her mum, writing: "OMG she has your smile." A third added: "She is absolutely beautiful and what a ray of sunshine."

Alesha welcomed her second child with husband Azuka Ononye in August 2019, choosing to announce her baby joy nearly two months after the birth. The Mis-Teeq bandmate explained why she kept her pregnancy a secret for six months, saying: "I think for me, I don't necessarily go out of my way to keep it quiet.

Alesha welcomed Anaya Safiya in August 2019

"I'm the kind of person that I never feel this need, this strong need to declare everything. I think everything in its time. And I think the way the pregnancy was announced, with Ant and Dec doing it on the show, it was really sweet. Obviously at that point I couldn't hide it anymore."

Alesha shares two daughters with husband Azuka Ononye

The couple are also the proud parents to six-year-old Azura Sienna. When probed if she wanted another child, Alesha revealed that her daughter Azura had asked the same question. "Two weeks after having the baby... 'Mummy, I think it's time for a brother now, don't you?'" she laughed. "'I don't think so darling, mummy's done!'" Although Alesha went on to admit: "Never say never."

