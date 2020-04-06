Alesha Dixon sparked outrage amongst her social media followers at the weekend, after sharing photos of herself enjoying the sunshine with her partner Azuka Ononye and their daughters Anaya and Azura. The Britain's Got Talent judge and her family were relaxing in the garden of their Hertfordshire home, but some fans mistook the space for a park due to the sheer size of the lawn.

The mum-of-two posted a photo of a picnic rug set up in the middle of her freshly-cut lawn on Instagram with the caption: "Heaven." The setup looked idyllic, however, some fans were quick to express their concern that Alesha had broken the government guidelines on social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Please tell me this is your garden and you're not out in a park???" one wrote, while another joked: "You're not meant to be out in a public space – oh wait… looks amazing."

Alesha Dixon's fans mistook her garden for a park

Alesha has since removed the post from her Instagram feed, but her Stories show the family relaxing in the sun, with a pushchair, scooter and other toys on the grass. Another video shows her eldest daughter doing a workout with her dad on the lawn, which is lined with hedges and trees.

The Greatest Dancer host lives in Hertfordshire with her partner and their children, and has recently been sharing a look inside their beautiful home during the lockdown, including her impressive gym, where she used her baby daughter as her weights during a workout.

Alesha and her family enjoyed time in their garden during the coronavirus lockdown

Sharing a series of videos to her Instagram, Alesha revealed that she had no choice but to train with the seven-month-old after she awoke from her nap after just 20 minutes. Admitting she was missing her trainer Janet Malinowska, who keeps her "motivated", Alesha captioned the clips: "I started my workout whilst Anaya was napping but she woke up after 20 minutes so I thought I'd do it with her!"

