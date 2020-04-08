Alesha Dixon is one of the latest celebrities revealed to have been tested for coronavirus. The Greatest Dancer host was forced to take a test, alongside her America's Got Talent co-stars Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Terry Crews, after fellow judge Heidi Klum fell ill during filming, but luckily everyone's results came back negative. Simon opened up about the decision in a new interview with The Sun, revealing: "We all got tested, we had to." Heidi felt unwell in March and self-isolated from husband Tom Kaulitz in separate parts of their house. Luckily, the German supermodel later revealed she had been tested negative for the disease, and Simon added that his co-star was "doing great" now.

Like the rest of the world, Alesha is social distancing at home with her young family. The TV presenter lives in Hertfordshire with husband Azuka Ononye and their daughters Azura, six, and seven-month-old Anaya. The star recently melted hearts after sharing a rare photo on Instagram of her two girls together, showing Anaya sitting in the kitchen in her baby chair and Azura planting a kiss on her baby sister's cheek.

Alesha with her husband and their two daughters

Shortly before the lockdown, Alesha made an appearance on Loose Women, where she touched upon motherhood and her plans for a third child. Asked whether she still sees herself as an older mum, Alesha replied: "I try not to look at it like that, but I'd be lying if I didn't say it's something that I think about, especially when I think about potentially having another baby. I do think 'Well, I don't know if I want to be too old before I have another.' I'm 42 this year."

Alesha went on to confess that she feels "different" since becoming a mother to two children. "It's lovely," she said. "It's the loveliest disruption I've ever had in my life. Every day is a new challenge. I have good days, I have days when I'm crying and exhausted, but I try my best." Talking about the support she gets from her partner and mum, she revealed: "My mum is amazing, my partner is incredible as well."

