Ola Jordan shared an adorable photo of her husband James and baby daughter, Ella, to mark the Strictly Come Dancing star's 42nd birthday on Monday. The cute snap showed a precious moment between father and daughter as one-month-old Ella, wearing a pink sleepsuit, snuggles up in James's arms. The caption from Ola read: "Life is so precious and should be treasured. I treasure every moment with you. Happy Birthday baby. Thank you for all that you do for us. Baby Ella adores you so much."

READ: The best celebrity Easter photos, including Victoria Beckham, Ruth Langsford, Amanda Holden, and Stacey Solomon

Loading the player...

WATCH: James and Ola give a tour of their nursery

It comes just a day after Ola wished her 284,000 Instagram followers 'Happy Easter," with two new photos of Ella, dressed in a pink romper with a matching headband and floral leggings. The caption read: "Happy Easter everyone. Ella is not impressed with the hair band," with a laughing face emoji.

The new parents have been sharing regular updates on their daughter's first few weeks with fans on social media. It's been an incredibly difficult time for the celebrity couple, as James' dad Alan was admitted to hospital for the second time in recent weeks after suffering another stroke. Because of the current coronavirus pandemic, they haven't been able to go and visit him, making it even harder.

James shared a photo of Ella snuggled up on a blanket a week ago, with the heartbreaking caption: "Innocence. I pray my dad gets to hold her again soon."

MORE: Rochelle Humes announces she's expecting baby number three in sweetest way

In their parenting column for HELLO!, the couple spoke about how their daughter is keeping them strong during the difficult situation. "It's really hard," James explains as he talks about his dad's condition. "He's back in hospital and he's alone - no one can stay with him there, no one can go with him because of the coronavirus."

"Ella's the one thing that is keeping us going, she's keeping us busy," added James. "Time flies around the baby. I don't want to be doom and gloom but in our life at the moment, Ella is the one joy. She's been a breath of fresh air. I think without her in my life at the moment I'd be even more of a mess. I know I have to be strong for her. She's been a little pickle."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.