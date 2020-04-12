James Jordan dotes on baby Ella in adorable photo during lockdown

James Jordan is such a doting dad! The former Strictly Come Dancing pro delighted fans on Saturday after sharing a new photo of himself with his one-month-old baby daughter Ella cuddled up on the sofa at home. In the picture, the Dancing on Ice champion was beaming with joy as his daughter slept on his shoulder, dressed in a tiny pink outfit. James later shared a short video of Ella transfixed by him as he ate his dinner. In the footage, the dad-of-one said: "So, I am eating my dinner, and my beautiful baby won't stop looking at me." Turning to Ella, he cooed: "How gorgeous are you? Are you daddy's girl?"

James Jordan is a doting dad to baby Ella

Both James and wife Ola Jordan are loving being first-time parents, and have been sharing regular updates on their daughter's first few weeks with fans on social media. It's been an incredibly difficult time for the celebrity couple, as James' dad Alan was admitted to hospital for the second time in recent weeks after suffering another stroke. Because of the current coronavirus pandemic, they haven't been able to go and visit him, making it even harder. James announced the sad news to fans on social media last week, tweeting: "I have a broken heart again as my dad has been rushed back to hospital after suffering another stroke. I would love to go and see him and hold his hand but no-one can. Or go and hug my mum. Yet people think it's ok to go to parks to sunbathe etc. Stay at home you selfish idiots!"

James and Ola Jordan welcomed Ella in February

Baby Ella has been the light in her parents' lives during this difficult time. In their exclusive parenting column with HELLO!, the doting parents reflected on how their daughter has been helping them through. James said: "I had a reality check the other day because I had a bit of a meltdown and Ola said, 'You've got to stay strong for your baby.'" Ola added: "Yeah, we don't want you getting ill and going into hospital. We need you to look after us!" "Ella's the one thing that is keeping us going, she's keeping us busy," James added. "Time flies around the baby. I don't want to be doom and gloom but in our life at the moment, Ella is the one joy. She's been a breath of fresh air. I think without her in my life at the moment I'd be even more of a mess. I know I have to be strong for her. She's been a little pickle."