A huge congratulations is in order for Marvin and Rochelle Humes, who announced on Sunday that they are expecting their third child. The celebrity couple both posted the same Easter-themed announcement photo on their respective Instagram accounts to share the news with their fans. The image showed a chalk board in the centre, reading: "We're eggspecting baby Humes. October 2020." Surrounding the board was a white knitted baby jumper, eggs, a baby scan, a pair of tiny shoes and a chick sitting in a nest. Rochelle wrote alongside the picture: "There's a baby bunny in my oven," while Marvin wrote: "And there's another bunny in the oven! Baby Humes due in Oct 2020. Our hearts are so full we are truly blessed."

WATCH: Rochelle Humes shares adorable video of her daughter

Rochelle and Marvin Humes are expecting their third child

Many of Rochelle and Marvin's famous friends were quick to congratulate them on the happy news. Eamonn Holmes, who has worked alongside Rochelle on This Morning, commented on her post with a series of clapping emojis, while Giovanna Fletcher wrote: "Whoop de whoop. So happy for you and your wonderful family." Pregnant star Millie Mackintosh added: "Congratulations," while Kimberley Walsh commented: "Woo hoo. Amazing news baby so happy for you guys." Britain's Got Talent star Alesha Dixon added: "Amazing news! Congratulations to you both, all our love."

The celebrity couple announced the happy news on Easter Sunday

The new baby will be a brother or sister for Rochelle and Marvin's daughters, Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina, three. The doting parents are making plenty of special memories for their girls, and on Easter Sunday, Rochelle shared a video on Instagram of their home, which had been decorated with Easter eggs and toy rabbits and sweets. The family also took part in an Easter egg hunt around the house, complete with bunny rabbit masks for extra effect.

Rochelle and Marvin's daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina

Rochelle and Marvin are incredibly protective parents, and have only recently started sharing photos showing their children's faces on social media. Earlier in the year, Rochelle posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, revealing the reason behind their decision. Alongside several photos of their children, she wrote: "Our girls. I think it would be weird for me to post this without saying anything...but we've made the choice to share a little bit more of our family," the 30-year-old revealed. "Alaia is aware of social media now (gulp) and she often asks why her cousins and other family are featured but not her and to be honest, we don't really have the answer...Obviously it was coming from a place of protection maybe to a fault, let's face it none of us really have this figured out..So here they are our babies, they won't be on here often but thought you might like to meet them.. Please be kind."

