James Jordan is clearly relishing every moment with his newborn daughter Ella. On Wednesday, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional - who is married to fellow dancer Ola Jordan - confessed his bond with his little girl makes everything going on in the background disappear. Sharing a snap of his one-month-old tot looking towards the camera, the doting dad gushed: "She makes me forget everything else when she looks at me."

The heartfelt post comes shortly after James revealed that his father Alan has been put in hospital for the second time in recent weeks amid the ongoing coronavirus. Encouraging his followers to stay indoors and help save lives amid the coronavirus outbreak, he tweeted: "I have a broken heart again as my dad has been rushed back to hospital after suffering another stroke. I would love to go and see him and hold his hand but no-one can. Or go and hug my mum. Yet people think it's ok to go to parks to sunbathe etc. Stay at home you selfish idiots!"

The new dad-of-one - who introduced baby Ella to the world in last week's issue of HELLO! - recently expressed he was struggling to cope with having a newborn and an ill father in hospital amid the lockdown, tweeting: "I would like to think I'm a strong person but I'm going to admit it's the most stressful time of my life. I'm still thinking of all of you. We must all stay safe AND #BeKind."

However, both James and Ola have been sharing lovely new pictures of their baby with their followers. The couple, who have been married since 2003, have had a difficult three-year journey to becoming parents, which saw them turn to IVF. Opening up about the exact moment they first laid eyes on Ella following Ola's C-section, James told HELLO!: "Every time a machine made a noise I was asking what was going on. I couldn't relax. I'm a control freak so it's hard not to be able to do anything to help. Then came the Lion King moment when they held her up above the screen for us to see her. We burst into tears."

"As soon as they put her on my chest, she stopped crying and opened her eyes and looked at me. Our bond was there from the first second," added Ola, while the new dad - who cut the chord - confessed: "Weirdly, I didn't feel squeamish." Of fatherhood and holding Ella for the first time, James gushed: "I could stare at her all day. I didn't want to let her go."

