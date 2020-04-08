There's no denying that James and Ola Jordan have taken to parenting like a duck to water, having welcomed their first child together in February. Fans were thrilled to see a new picture of their little girl Ella, and many were quick to comment on how the one-month-old tot resembles her mum very much! The snap itself sees James look adoringly towards his baby, and he simply wrote in the caption, "Love" alongside a red heart-shaped emoji.

James Jordan posted this lovely photo with baby Ella

"@olajordan wow she really looks like you Ola," wrote one fan on the family resemblance, while another remarked: "Spitting image of Ola, gorgeous xx." A third follower said: "Oh my goodness, she already looks so like her mummy." A fourth post read: "Beautiful, looks just like Ola xx." One other fan said: "So much like Ola."

A short while later, new dad James posted another snap, in which he revealed his hopes that his dad Alan will be able to hold his granddaughter soon. "Innocence," he said. "I pray my dad gets to hold her again soon." It's been a bittersweet period for the new parents as James' father was hospitalised twice since Ella's arrival. On Sunday, the 41-year-old confirmed that his father had suffered a second stroke nearly a month after his first one back in March.

Encouraging his followers to stay indoors and help save lives amid the coronavirus outbreak, James tweeted: "I have a broken heart again as my dad has been rushed back to hospital after suffering another stroke. I would love to go and see him and hold his hand but no-one can. Or go and hug my mum. Yet people think it's ok to go to parks to sunbathe etc. Stay at home you selfish idiots!"

The new dad-of-one - who introduced baby Ella to the world in last week's issue of HELLO! - recently expressed he was struggling to cope with having a newborn and an ill father in hospital amid the lockdown, tweeting: "I would like to think I'm a strong person but I'm going to admit it's the most stressful time of my life. I'm still thinking of all of you. We must all stay safe AND #BeKind."

