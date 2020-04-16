Cheryl took to Instagram on Thursday to encourage her followers to consider buying a gorgeous T-shirt emblazoned with a big rainbow and the words "Thank you," adding that all proceeds go to the NHS. What's more, during the video, the singer gave an update on three-year-old Bear – who she shares with Liam Payne – saying that he is "occupied". It sounds as though the little boy is keeping entertained during the lockdown!

In a video, filmed inside Cheryl's beautiful home, the former Girls Aloud star could be seen pacing about her living room wearing one of the rainbow T-shirts, and she explained to the camera: "I just wanted to come on here quickly while Bear is occupied and say that I have got this gorgeous T-shirt, [that says] thank you, and a rainbow, and that it is for the NHS. Yeah, get a cute t-shirt. I absolutely love it. I'm going to be wearing it today. It's the first time I've actually got dressed in days."

Cheryl shared the update on Instagram

The X Factor judge also dedicated an entire Instagram post to the piece of clothing, encouraging her followers to clap at 8pm on Thursday night to show their support for the NHS staff working tirelessly throughout the current coronavirus pandemic, and once more encouraging them to consider investing in a top.

Her full post read: "Thursdays at 8pm is firmly becoming what I look forward to most each week! I’m so happy to be supporting clap for our carers who are raising funds for our incredible NHS staff, there are no words to thank you all for everything you’re doing and continue to do, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Head to my stories now for a swipe up so you can support and get your own t-shirt. All proceeds from the sale go directly to NHS Charities Together."

