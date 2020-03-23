Liam Payne proved he was ever the doting dad with a heartfelt post for his son Bear on his third birthday. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 26-year-old penned some lovely words about Bear, who he shares with ex-partner Cheryl. Liam wrote: "Happy birthday little man! 3 already I can't believe it. It's amazing watching you grow and you surprise me constantly, it really seems like yesterday I was holding you for the first time, thank you for bringing life and joy to my world I hope I can do the same."

Bear's birthday happens to fall on the same day as Mother's Day, with the Stack It Up singer taking the opportunity to praise Cheryl and his own mum for being "amazing mothers". He added: "Happy Mother's Day mum and Cheryl you two are the most amazing mothers Bear and I could have asked for, thanks for raising me right and thank you Cheryl for showing my son all the love in the world."

Liam and Cheryl welcomed son Bear in 2017

Liam and Cheryl, 36, welcomed baby Bear together in 2017, following a year together, but later split in 2018. It is believed the couple separated because of their demanding careers, with Liam busy releasing new music and establishing himself as a solo artist, after his band One Direction went on a hiatus. Despite their separation, the ex-couple have been committed to raising their son together and out of the public eye.

Close friend and fellow Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh previously revealed that Cheryl was throwing a special birthday bash for Bear at her north London home. Speaking to The Sun at the beginning of the month, Kimberley said: "Cheryl is planning a really fun party at her house. I won't go into the details, but I was like, 'I don't care about Mother's Day!' Both our boys are close in age and they are turning three and we have got a lot of mutual friends." However, given the current coronavirus pandemic, it's likely that Cheryl and Bear self-isolated at home.

