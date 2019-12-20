Cheryl took to Instagram on Friday to share a rare snap of her son Bear. In the festive photo, Cheryl, who shares Bear with her ex-partner Liam Payne, can be seen holding her son's hand as they walk through snow-covered trees at Lapland UK. She added the caption: "Walking in a Winter Wonderland."

Needless to say, fans were delighted by the photo, and many took to the comments section of the former Girls Aloud star's post to say as much. One wrote: "Omg, so cute!" Another added: "Aw cute, lovely pic!" while a third replied: "Omg wow! He's a big boy. Cheryl this is beautiful. Oh, love the coat." Cheryl chose to wear a bright red coat for the outing, and it really fabulously festive.

Cheryl shared the snap on Instagram

On Wednesday, the star revealed that she had bought herself and baby Bear adorable matching pyjamas. Taking to Instagram, Cheryl shared a snap of her Christmas pyjamas laid out next to her two-year-old son Bear's matching nightwear. The larger set consisted of a red and white striped top and trousers while the smaller pair had a red top and striped trousers. The singer captioned this sweet snap: "Santa... we're ready!"

Baby Bear plays on the floor

The doting mum also treated her followers to a glimpse inside her beautiful home. The RuPaul's Drag Race guest judge posted an enviable behind-the-scenes glimpse of the house she shares with her young son, and it's all decked out for Christmas. She posted a series of beautiful images of her indoor winter wonderland, adding Michael Bublé's rendition of It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas. The videos and photos included a picture of her large Christmas tree, which she captioned: "So happy!" as well as a beautiful tablescape featuring pine cones and candles and an incredible fireplace filled with candles and trimmed with greenery.

