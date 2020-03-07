The Greatest Dancer stars' children: From Cheryl and Alesha Dixon to Jordan Banjo

It's the final of The Greatest Dancer on Saturday evening and fans of the show will be dying to see who is crowned champion. We've loved watching all the different acts perform over the last few weeks – and the judges and presenters have kept us pretty entertained too! From Cheryl and Oti Mabuse's dancing knowledge and glam outfits to Matthew Morrison's Hollywood know-how and Jordan Banjo's all-round coolness, those celebs have had us glued to our screens. And don't get us started on all those ultra-cute kiddie dancers! If you've wondered which of the show's famous faces are parents themselves, we've got the answer for you.

Alesha Dixon

Presenter Alesha is a doting mother to daughters Azura, six, and baby Anaya, whom she shares with her husband Azuka Ononye. Alesha occasionally posts photos of her daughter Azura on her Instagram page, and we have to say, she is super cute!

Alesha recently revealed she would love to have another baby sooner rather than later. Speaking on Loose Women, the star touched upon motherhood and her plans for a third child. Asked whether she still sees herself as an older mum, Alesha replied: "I try not to look at it like that, but I'd be lying if I didn't say it's something that I think about, especially when I think about potentially having another baby. I do think 'Well, I don't know if I want to be too old before I have another.' I'm 42 this year."

Cheryl

The Greatest Dancer judge Cheryl is mum to little boy Bear, age two, who she shares with former boyfriend Liam Payne. The singer prefers to keep photos of her son's face off social media to protect his privacy but sometimes speaks of him. Cheryl recently told The Sun's TV mag: "Bear is an amazing little dancer. He's a proper little performer, he loves a round of applause. Can Bear sing? He has a go. I got him a karaoke machine for Christmas. He likes Let It Go and Twinkle Twinkle - and Yummy is his new favourite."

The star also spoke about taking Bear to work with her on the dancing show. She confessed she found it hard to concentrate on work with her son there, saying: "I'm trying to be a mother and then trying to be the best Dance Captain, and it's just impossible to be either. You're half watching him and half doing your job, and I don't like that feeling. His best seat is on the sofa."

Matthew Morrison

Show judge Matthew is best known for his dance teacher role in hit US TV show Glee. The actor, dancer and singer-songwriter is married to Renee Puente and they welcomed their son, Revel James Makai, in 2017.

Speaking to the A List in January, the dad-of-one also revealed he and Cheryl have been bonding over their children: "Mostly [Cheryl and I] talk about how we are both young parents to young boys. We have been bonding over that. Not just the sleepless nights; it is all positive. How beautiful it is to have children and how it has totally changed our lives. And how it has definitely helped us in becoming mentors for the show."

Jordan Banjo

TGD host Jordan – who first found fame in his dance troup Diversity on Britain's Got Talent – is engaged to Naomi Courts and the couple are parents to little Cassius, who was born in May 2018. Now Jordan and Naomi are expecting their second baby and we are thrilled for the pair!

Announcing the exciting news on Instagram, Jordan wrote: "CASSIUS IS GOING TO BE A BIG BROTHER! Genuinely never felt more blessed, last year having Cassius was the best thing that's ever happened to me and @naomiella21, being a dad is genuinely the best job in the world and now we're going to be mummy and daddy to another little bubba later this year!"

He added: "naomiella21 I'm so proud of you and the amazing mum/partner you are. Can't wait for the rest of this year and the crazy adventure of our little family getting that bit bigger!"