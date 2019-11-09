Cheryl reveals that she feared son Bear would be swapped at the hospital Liam Payne recently opened up about his relationship with Cheryl

Cheryl has revealed that after giving birth she feared that her two-year-old son Bear would be swapped for another baby at the hospital. The 36-year-old singer shares her young son with former One Direction star Liam Payne, and made the surprising admission on RuPaul and Michelle Visage's What's The Tea podcast. Cheryl explained: "When I had him, first of all I wouldn’t let the doctors take him out of the room. I read this story about two girls being swapped at birth and it was playing on my mind. I was so irrational. I didn’t want anyone to take him."

WATCH: Cheryl Cole's Style File

Cheryl and Liam split after two and a half years of dating, and went public with their romance back in 2016. Six months later the couple announced that Cheryl was expecting her first child.

MORE: Cheryl shows off amazing Halloween decorations

Cheryl and Liam rarely share snaps of little Bear

Liam, 26, recently spoke out about his relationship with Cheryl since their split and what it was like becoming a father at such a young age, saying: "Becoming a dad at such a young age, it’s such a difficult thing. I think I built fatherhood up so much in my head that it kind of messed me up to start with. I started in a bad place with it. I think it spooked me out early on, and I was just worried I would not be enough to look after the both of them."

MORE: Cheryl dazzles in the most amazing gold sequin dress at a London award show

The hitmaker also added that despite their split, Cherly remained one of "the most important people" in his life. Liam added: "Even though we’re not together, Cheryl’s always there for me. I’m lucky I have someone who understands what I’m going through. The one thing I was missing as a man in the relationship I had, was a level understanding about what she was feeling about stuff."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.