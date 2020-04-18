Charley Webb took to Instagram on Saturday to share a rare video of her youngest son Ace, who is nine months old. The Emmerdale star rarely shares videos of the tot. But that all changed over the weekend, with the mother-of-three uploading a heart-melting video of the little boy, who could be seen babbling and munching away in his highchair at lunchtime. Charley added the caption: "Always eating this kid."

WATCH: Charley Webb shares rare (and adorable) video of baby Ace

The doting mum often shares photos and videos of her two eldest boys, Buster, ten, and Bowie, four. In fact, on Friday, the Debbie Dingle actress shared a poignant photo of Bowie, revealing that he's growing up so quickly. Alongside a photo of her second-born in the family garden, the 32-year-old wrote: "Bowie rocking his gardening look. I actually don't know when he got so big. And he's got Buster's old sliders on that are way too big."

Bowie is also getting so big!

Charley, her husband Matthew Wolfenden and their three boys have been spending plenty of time in the garden while the nation is on lockdown, and are fortunate enough to have a huge outdoor space to play in.

Earlier in April, Charley even treated her followers to a peek inside her garden, uploading to Instagram a short clip of Matthew doing flips on the family trampoline as Bowie watched on. The garden is covered in green grass, and is lined by big, leafy trees that make it look like a picturesque forest enclave.

And when she's not kicking back outdoors, Charley can most likely be found sharing other lockdown projects with her fans, such as makeup tutorials. In March, the soap star teamed up with her sister – makeup artist Cassie Lomas – to create a series of impressive tutorials, and it's safe to say that we were obsessed.

Cassie gave Charley an amazing smoky eye look, explaining: "Natural and fresh smoky eye.... did you even know that was a thing? If your style is ‘less is more’ you can still go for a smoky eye but keeping it subtle. This look is so simple to do and naturally defines all your best bits. It’s on my stories now or watch it again on my highlights."

