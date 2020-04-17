Charley Webb took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that her son Bowie, four, has had a serious growth spurt. The Emmerdale actress shared a photo of Bowie in the family garden, writing: "Bowie rocking his gardening look. I actually don't know when he got so big. And he's got Buster's old sliders on that are way too big." In the snap, Bowie could be seen standing on a concrete pathway in the family's outdoor space, wearing his big brother's slide-on shoes, with a hose by his feet.

WATCH: Charley shares a glimpse into her beautiful garden

We're impressed to hear that Bowie is helping his mum with a spot of gardening while the nation is on lockdown. The actress, who plays Debbie Dingle in the soap, will certainly need all the help she can get, seeing as the family garden is so big! The mother-of-three recently shared a glimpse of their beautiful outdoor space on Instagram, and we were left feeling a little jealous!

Charley shared the photo on Instagram

Charley took to social media with a photo of her husband Matthew Wolfenden doing flips on a large trampoline, and their expansive garden was visible in the background. Covered in luscious green grass and sunshine, big, leafy trees line the back of the garden, making it look like a forest enclave.

By the sound of it, Charley also knows just how beautiful her sprawling garden is, and wrote in the video's caption: "Not just the kids have got use of the trampoline since we've been at home all the time. This is one of my best buys ever. I feel so lucky right now to have a nice garden that the kids (and the big kid) can play in. I've been thinking about everyone that doesn't have this so much."

Charley and Matthew are currently self-isolating at home with their three boys, Buster, ten, Bowie, and baby Ace, nine months. The Emmerdale co-stars married in 2018 after a nine-year relationship. They first met when Matthew joined the soap in 2006 and started dating the following year.

