Emmerdale actress Charley Webb posted a message to her Instagram Stories at the weekend asking her fans for tips on how to approach Easter during the coronavirus pandemic. Easter Sunday falls on 12 April, which is within the government-mandated lockdown, meaning that families can't enjoy a nice day out, and Charley's brood is no exception. The actress' Story read: "I need to get Easter sorted. We always make it into such a big thing. We actually normally go away to a cottage and do a big hunt or do it in the forest. I want to make it special still, any little online businesses you recommend?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charley Webb shares glimpse inside her stunning ultra-modern home

The doting mum shares three sons with husband and co-star Matthew Wolfenden: Buster, ten, Bowie, four, and Ace, nine months. The couple met on the set of the ITV soap in 2006, started dating the following year and married in 2018. On Friday, the couple celebrated their firstborn's birthday and the 32-year-old posted an adorable throwback photo of him on his first day at nursery to mark the occasion.

MORE: Charley Webb shares adorable unseen photo of son Buster to mark 10th birthday

Charley asked her fans for advice on Instagram

Charley captioned the picture: "Buster, age 3 on his first day at nursery. I can’t believe he turned 10 today. The quickest, craziest 10 years I’ve ever known. HBD B." Commenting on the photo, her sister Cassie Lomas wrote: "Gorgeous, happy birthday Buster," while actress Michelle Keegan added: "Gorgeous boy." One fan gushed: "Oh my gosh how handsome! Happy birthday."

READ: You won't believe what Charley Webb used to cut her husband's hair

The following day, the Debbie Dingle actress revealed that boredom had driven her to give Matthew a bit of a makeover! Taking to Instagram, the star shared a screengrab of a Zoom conversation in which she could be seen placing a red bowl over her husband's head. She wrote: "You know things are boring when he lets you cut his hair around a bowl. We did a quiz night on Zoom last night and it turned into haircuts all round for the boys. P.S. I'm not recommending you try this at home."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.