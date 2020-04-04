Charley Webb has a ten-year-old! The Emmerdale actress celebrated her son Buster's birthday on Friday by sharing an adorable throwback photo of him on his first day at nursery – all those years ago. Shocked by how quickly the time appears to have gone since then, Charley admitted she can't believe her little boy is growing up so fast. Captioning the snaps, which also include a recent one of Buster, Charley wrote: "Buster, age 3 on his first day at nursery. I can’t believe he turned 10 today. The quickest, craziest 10 years I’ve ever known. HBD B."

Happy birthday, Buster!

MORE: Charley Webb shares glimpse inside stunning ultra-modern kitchen

Many of Charley's famous friends and fans rushed to wish the birthday boy many happy returns. Commenting on the photo, her sister Cassie Lomas wrote: "Gorgeous, happy birthday Buster." Michelle Keegan simply said: "Gorgeous boy." One fan gushed: "Oh my gosh how handsome! Happy birthday."

The mother-of-three is currently self-isolating at home with husband Matthew Wolfenden and their three boys, Buster, Bowie, four, and baby Ace, nine months. The Emmerdale co-stars married in 2018 after a nine-year relationship. The couple first met when Matthew joined the soap in 2006 and started dating the following year, and are now parents to sons Buster, Bowie and Ace.

MORE: 8 Emmerdale real-life couples who will be self-isolating together

Buster is all grown up

To pass time while in self-isolation, the 32-year-old recently teamed up with her sister Cassie Lomas – who is a talented makeup artist – for a series of makeup tutorials. In them, Cassie created a natural look for her sister, adding a subtle smoky eye, and we're certainly going to be using it on weekends once this period of self-isolation is over. Charley explained on social media: "Daytime smoky eye. Really simple look that you can easily do yourself. Won’t be needing it for a while but we can all get some practice in. Mine and @misscassielomas’s tutorial is on my story and I’ll add it to my highlights."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.