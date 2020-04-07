Charley Webb has shared a glimpse into her beautiful garden, and it looks like the perfect place to enjoy family time during the nationwide lockdown. Taking to Instagram, the Emmerdale star shared a video of her husband Matthew Wolfenden doing flips on a large trampoline, also showing off her home's outdoor space. Covered in luscious green grass and sunshine, big, leafy trees line the back of the garden, making it look like a forest enclave. What's more, Charley and Matthew's middle son Bowie can be seen sitting in the long grass, watching his dad on the trampoline.

By the sound of it, Charley also knows just how beautiful her sprawling garden is, even acknowledging so in the video's caption. The Debbie Dingle actress wrote: "Not just the kids have got use of the trampoline since we've been at home all the time. This is one of my best buys ever. I feel so lucky right now to have a nice garden that the kids (and the big kid) can play in. I've been thinking about everyone that doesn't have this so much."

Charley and her family

This isn't the first time recently that the 32-year-old has given followers a peek into her family home. Just last week, the mother-of-three uploaded another video to Instagram in which more details of her stunning property could be seen, this time the family's stylish kitchen.

Featuring airy white walls, giant sliding doors that offered beautiful views of the garden, plus a modern skylight that filled the room with sunshine, it's safe to say that Charley and Matthew have an eye for detail.

The married couple is currently self-isolating at home with their three boys, Buster, ten, Bowie, four, and baby Ace, nine months. The Emmerdale co-stars married in 2018 after a nine-year relationship. The couple first met when Matthew joined the soap in 2006 and started dating the following year.