Rachel Riley has expressed her gratitude after being inundated with lovely gifts for baby Maven. Taking to her Twitter page on Thursday, the new mum revealed she had dressed her four-month-old tot in some of the clothes which had been knitted by Countdown viewers. Alongside two adorable new photos of her daughter, Rachel wrote: "I just mentioned on @C4Countdown, we've had some gorgeous things knitted for baby Mave by our lovely viewers and friends."

Unable to thank people personally, the celebrity mathematician revealed she had to take to Twitter instead. "Unfortunately some bits reached me without the maker's contact details, so if I haven't thanked you, we'd like to so please get in touch," she added. "She looks a happy young lady," replied one follower, while another added: "Mave is going to have as many outfits as you soon enough, Rach. Hope you, Mave and Pasha are all doing OK."

Rachel, 34, is best known for showing off her mathematic skills on the popular Channel 4 show. During her decade in television, the TV personality took part in the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing, where she met her now-husband, professional dancer Pasha Kovalev. The couple then welcomed their daughter, whose full name is Maven Aria Riley Kovaleva, on 15 December, two weeks after her due date.

Meanwhile, the doting mum has spoken openly about her first experience of motherhood, and recently made a hilarious confession during an appearance on Countdown. She told host Nick Hewer: "When Mave was first born and she was crying and it was the middle of the night - and you're desperately trying to get her to sleep - I was shushing her and thought, 'there's something wrong. Why isn't she going to sleep?'"

"And then I realised I wasn't holding her," she added. "I was holding my hot water bottle." With the audience and Nick now laughing, Rachel continued: "Trying to get that off to sleep - I was patting its head. It was just a furry hot water bottle and she was still in her cot." Nick then acknowledged that she must have been "so tired," new mum Rachel quipped: "Every new parent knows that, but a furry hot water bottle just wouldn't go to sleep!"

