Rachel Riley surprised her fans on Sunday after sharing a rare throwback photo from her first day at school. Taking to both Twitter and Instagram, the Countdown host posted the adorable snap as she launched BBC's Bitesize Daily - a brand new programme that will prepare students and families for a full day of studying and will include a celebrity book club amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Excited to be part of #BBCBitesizeDaily virtual school, launching tomorrow on iPlayer and Red Button," she said in the caption.

Rachel Riley on her first day at school

"To celebrate its first day, here's a throwback to my first school photo, and probably the last time I wore a tie in my life, aged four @bbcbitesize." The old school portrait saw Rachel rock her iconic blonde bob, with many fans commenting on how she has barely changed. "You've not changed much," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "Beautiful Rachel Riley and still beautiful today." A third post read: "So smart. Same smile!"

Rachel, 34, is best known for showing off her mathematic skills on Channel 4 show Countdown. She joined the popular daytime show in 2008, replacing Carol Vorderman in the process. During her decade in television, the TV personality took part in the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing, where she met her now-husband, professional dancer Pasha Kovalev. The couple then welcomed their daughter, whose full name is Maven Aria Riley Kovaleva, on 15 December, two weeks after her due date.

Meanwhile, Rachel has spoken openly about her first experience of motherhood, and recently made a hilarious confession during an appearance on Countdown. She told host Nick Hewer: "When Mave was first born and she was crying and it was the middle of the night - and you're desperately trying to get her to sleep - I was shushing her and thought, 'there's something wrong. Why isn't she going to sleep?'"

"And then I realised I wasn't holding her," she added. "I was holding my hot water bottle." With the audience and Nick now laughing, Rachel continued: "Trying to get that off to sleep - I was patting its head. It was just a furry hot water bottle and she was still in her cot." Nick then acknowledged that she must have been "so tired," new mum Rachel quipped: "Every new parent knows that, but a furry hot water bottle just wouldn't go to sleep!"

