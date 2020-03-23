Rachel Riley celebrates first Mother's Day with baby Maven in impassioned post

Rachel Riley has celebrated her first Mother's Day with baby Maven, whom she welcomed into the world with husband Pasha Kovalev in December. And to mark the special occasion, the Countdown host shared a series of adorable posts of her little girl during a "social-distancing" walk at a local park. "Mother's Day cuddles in the park, complete with brand new baby goslings," she wrote in the caption. "Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mums, grannies and aunties celebrating today from a distance."

Rachel Riley shared this sweet snap of baby Maven on Mother's Day

However, the message then soon turned into an impassioned plea, asking members of the public to listen to the UK government's guidelines on social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. "Unfortunately, just like they said on the news, loads of people gathering in groups for jollies today in the park," the mum-of-one explained. "Very depressing to see so many people ignoring advice and putting themselves and others at risk. Hope people start listening and behave more responsibly or sadly the parks will have to close too."

"From the comments, its clear people aren't listening to what the experts are saying," she added. Encouraging fans to still go out for healthy walks, Rachel advised them to keep their distance from people not within their household. "Advice says it's fine to go outside and fine go to the park in your household groups," she said. "It's good for your mental health and the virus doesn't last as long in outside temperatures and exposed to UV light. What's NOT fine is gathering in groups, or being within 2m of people not in your household. Many people who have COVID19 are asymptomatic and are spreading the disease without even being aware of being infected."

"The advice is clear," the star concluded. "Wash your hands, don’t do unnecessary socialising and keep your distance 2m from those outside your household. #socialdistancing #mothersday #babysmiles #parklife #chicks." Meanwhile, Rachel and her husband Pasha, who secretly got married last June, became first-time parents to baby Maven on 15 December. The new mum has since been keeping fans up-to-date with her journey into motherhood, which she has taken in her stride.

