COMPETITION: Take part in the #HelloRainbowChallenge to raise money for the NHS and win a £277 Swarovski rainbow set

Inspired to get painting like Prince Louis, all for a good cause? Here is your chance to have your child's creation featured in next week's HELLO! as we launch the #hellorainbowchallenge and call on the nation's artistic youngsters to help raise money for the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal.

You could take Louis's artwork as a starting point. "Prince Louis has a lot of promise. The bleeding of the colours into one another is incredibly skilful," says artist Michael Olsen. "The rainbow is a sign of hope and it is fantastic Prince Louis has painted his own version. He has the heart of the nation in the palm of his hand.

"My advice for children creating their own version is to think of everyday items to which you can add rainbow colours to make your creation personal."

To take part, simply take a photo of your little one and their rainbow creation, post it on social media using the hashtag #hellorainbowchallenge, nominate two friends to do the same – and then make a £5 donation to the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal.

The best entries will be printed in HELLO! and one winner will receive all the items – a necklace, earrings and a bracelet – from Swarovski's rainbow collection.

PRIZES

SWAROVSKI SPARKLING DANCE RAINBOW BANGLE, LIGHT MULTI-COLOURED, GOLD-TONE PLATED £99.00

SWAROVSKI SPARKLING DANCE RAINBOW NECKLACE, LIGHT MULTI-COLOURED, GOLD-TONE PLATED £89.00

SWAROVSKI SPARKLING DANCE RAINBOW PIERCED EARRINGS, LIGHT MULTI-COLOURED, GOLD-TONE PLATED £89.00

