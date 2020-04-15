Harper Beckham has found the sweetest way to show NHS staff how much she appreciates their time and efforts battling the coronavirus outbreak. Victoria shared a video of her daughter's colourful rainbow painting, dedicated to the NHS, and it's clear she has some impressive artistic abilities!

Victoria shared a video of Harper's sweet painting on her Instagram Stories

Complete with a powder blue sky and even the silhouettes of birds, Harper's rainbow took centre-stage in her picture as it rose out of the grey clouds. Former Spice Girls star Victoria was quick to shower her daughter with praise, particularly considering the motivation behind the picture. "Harper, this is so pretty, can you tell me what it is?" VB asked her little girl, and the eight-year-old replied: "I did this with mummy to celebrate the NHS." No, you're crying!

Children across the UK have similarly been producing sweet rainbow pictures and hanging them in their windows in a bid to spread hope amid the COVID-19 crisis, so perhaps Harper also plans to display her artwork to those passing by the Beckham's house.

Harper has been spending lockdown with her parents and siblings Romeo and Cruz at their Cotswolds home, but is likely missing her oldest brother Brooklyn, who has been self-isolating in New York with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz. Aside from painting, she has also been keeping busy by continuing with her education at home. At the end of March, mother-of-four Victoria delighted fans by sharing a peek inside her homeschooling lessons by showing her youngest taking a maths lesson using a tablet at the dining table.

However, Harper has also had plenty of time to relax and unwind with her family, getting in her morning exercise, helping her dad David bake cakes in the kitchen - and even tending to his injuries - and acting as an usher with a collection of sweet treats when the family fancy a movie night in the 'Beckham cinema.'

