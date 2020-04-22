Prince Louis mucks about in playful second birthday photos taken by mum Kate Middleton The Duchess of Cambridge shared some personal photos of her toddler son

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released new photos to mark their youngest child Prince Louis' second birthday on 23 April. The playful tot posed in a set of four images taken by mum Kate earlier this month at the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, while a fifth picture showed off Louis' colourful hand painting. The little Prince smiled gleefully at the camera, waving his paint-covered hands around and giggling to himself.

READ: The sweet way Prince William and Kate will be celebrating Prince Louis' birthday in lockdown

Louis shows off his colourful hands

Louis, who was dressed smartly in a blue checked shirt, is growing up to be a gorgeous little boy and is clearly taking after his mum Kate and maternal grandfather Michael Middleton lookswise, with his sweeping brunette hair and strong brow.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charlotte, Louis and George clap for NHS workers

The young royal appears to have joined children across the UK, who have been creating rainbow pictures as a symbol of hope during the coronavirus lockdown to put in their windows.

Kate has also released a photo of Louis' rainbow handprint

Like his siblings, Prince Louis Arthur Charles was born in the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London. He is currently fifth in line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles, dad Prince William and siblings Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four. Louis was christened in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, London, in July 2018. His godparents are Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lady Laura Meade, Hannah Gillingham Carter and Lucy Middleton.

Louis looks delighted with his painted hands

The Cambridges have been residing at Anmer Hall since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed at the end of March in the UK. William and Kate have thrown their support behind frontline workers during the pandemic, and also released a video of their children applauding during the first week of Clap for our Carers.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal their top priority during COVID-19 crisis

Little Louis is the image of his mother, Kate

The Duke and Duchess have been carrying out their royal duties remotely via video and telephone calls. During a BBC interview, the couple revealed they have been keeping in touch with family members using Zoom. Kate said to husband William: "I think your father [Prince Charles] and my parents and our families and things like that have really loved keeping in touch with the children because it’s really hard. It gets a bit hectic, I am not going to lie, with a [nearly] two-year-old."

It seems Louis has been cheekily interrupting their video calls, with William adding: "For some reason he sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.