Meghan Markle's best friend Misha Nonoo has opened up about becoming a first-time mum to her little boy Leo. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the new mum - who gave birth last week - shared her happy news with her followers for the first time. Despite the joy she feels, the fashion designer admitted that her journey into motherhood has not been easy due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Last time you heard from me, I was very pregnant, and I am excited to share that I am now the lucky mother to an adorable, healthy little boy," she shared.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Misha Nonoo opens up about her baby

Speaking from her home, the 34-year-old added: "I thought that I had read every book and I was fully prepared for what it was going to look like to be a mum and to handle a newborn. It turns out that I don't think you're ever fully prepared for that. But handling that on top of the coronavirus has been a lot to say the least." Although it hasn't been as smooth as she and her husband Mikey Hess though it would be, the pair are grateful that they are well and safe during these uncertain times. "Still, I feel extremely fortunate that my family and my friends are all safe and healthy," she explained.

READ: Meghan Markle's exciting baby news as Archie gets a new playmate

Misha and Meghan are close friends

Looking ahead to the future, Misha continued: "I think it's really important to maintain a routine. We've just got the baby on a schedule, very early, but never too early to be on a schedule I've realised… For me, it's been about maintaining my meditation. It's about going for a walk getting some sunshine and, you know, having FaceTime moments with friends. All of those things have been really, really helpful."

MORE: Make your loved one’s day with a thoughtful HELLO! magazine subscription

Once the coronavirus outbreak slows down, the New-York based designer's new bundle of joy will no doubt grow up alongside Meghan's ten-month-old son, Archie Harrison, whom she shares with Prince Harry. Misha married oil heir Mikey at a star-studded bash in 2019, and Meghan even gave a speech at the reception – cementing their close friendship even more.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.