Katherine Jenkins talks homeschooling, the Queen and her new duet with Dame Vera Lynn

Katherine Jenkins has opened up about the struggles she is facing whilst homeschooling her children during the coronavirus outbreak. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! as she promotes her new duet with Dame Vera Lynn, the singer said: "It's been ok but it's not easy and it's given me a massive respect for teachers. It's definitely shown my kids that I'm not the best maths teacher in the world! I can do music but I can't do maths!" Katherine shares Aaliyah, 4 and Xander, 2, with her husband, Andrew Levitas.

Katherine's new duet with Dame Vera Lynn is scheduled for release on 11 April 2020

Responding to the Queen's speech on Sunday, the Welsh singer couldn't help but praise the monarch for her "inspirational" words: "She [the Queen] struck the perfect chord and made us all feel together and that there was hope." Referencing the Queen's decision to quote lyrics from Dame Vera Lynn's wartime classic, 'We'll Meet Again'", Katherine continued: "I think that 'we'll meet again' is a song of hope - it's not political. It's an emotional song which looks at happier times ahead. It harks back to World War Two but I think that when you listen to the words, it's also really appropriate today."

Following Her Majesty's moving address last week, Katherine has since teamed up with Dame Vera Lynn to release their duet of 'We'll Meet Again', which will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to NHS charities. Explaining how the project came into being, Katherine said: "After the Queen's speech I think the country was brought together with those words, 'we'll meet again' and there were calls on social media to release the song as a charity single for the NHS."

Katherine has known Dame Vera Lynn for 15 years

Opening up about her close friendship with the music legend, Katherine reflected: "Dame Vera first invited me to sing a duet of 'We'll Meet Again' a couple of years ago for her album and we've known each other for about 15 years. I met her for the first time on VE day, on the 60th anniversary. We met then because we were both performing in a show in Trafalgar Square. She encouraged me to go out and start seeing the troops and shortly after that I went to Iraq for the first time. Through our feelings of singing to the forces in the warzones, we've bonded and I am so inspired by her, to me she's an absolute icon and a legend."

