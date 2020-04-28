Glee star Lea Michele is expecting her first child with her husband Zandy Reich, according the reports. Although the couple, who tied the knot in March 2019, have yet to confirm the news themselves, according to People, Lea and Zandy have always wanted to be parents. HELLO! has reached out to Lea's representatives for comment.

Lea with her husband Zandy

Fans of the Scream Queens star were delighted by the news - particularly since 2020 also marks the year that Lea's character in Glee, Rachel Berry, is pregnant. One person wrote: "lea michele is pregnant! Non-gleeks: omg i’m so happy for her she’ll be a great mum. Gleeks: ...AT THE SAME TIME AS RACHEL BERRY?!?!?" Another added: "Lea Michele being pregnant at the same time as Rachel Berry... and I thought she couldn’t be more of a gleek than she already was."

Lea has previously opened up about wanting children one day, telling Health: "Oh my gosh, I hope to be a mum of, like, ten kids—if it’s physically possible to pop that many out! Ha! I’m so excited about the thought of being a mum. I also want to continue making records, and I hope to return to Broadway. I also just really want to continue being my own boss—in the sense of creating content for myself on television and writing roles and finding projects that really serve me."

Speaking about her husband, she also said: "I always had relationships where I needed to be the one holding down the fort, and it’s wonderful to have someone who’s in their own lane and has a foundation for who they are and where they are in their own life. We met at the same level personally and professionally. And to go on that journey now together is unbelievable."

