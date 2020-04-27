Princess Eugenie's lockdown style is so chic! See her Zara shirt We love seeing our favourite royals' laid-back looks

Princess Eugenie made a surprise appearance on her mum Sarah, Duchess of York's YouTube channel on Saturday, and didn't she look lovely? The royal looked totally effortless as she sat in the garden at the Royal Lodge to read her favourite children's book, Guess How Much I Love You by Sam McBratney. Showing off her flawless skin, she looked laid-back and chic in a khaki military shirt, black skinny jeans and her favourite pair of trainers. She even gave another insight into the family's beautiful home, too, as she sat on a swing that appears to be personalised with her name.

Sarah shared a sweet shot from the video on Instagram

Like her sister Princess Beatrice, Eugenie has been shopping at Zara! Her utility shirt is a bargain buy from the high-street brand, though sadly it's no longer available. Luckily, New Look stocks a great dupe if you want to steal the royal's lockdown look.

MORE: The perfect self-isolation gifts you'll want to send to your loved ones

Khaki Utility Pocket Long Sleeve Shirt, £15.99, New Look

The 'Khaki Utility Pocket Long Sleeve Shirt' costs just £15.99 and comes in a very similar muted green to Eugenie's, and with similar pocket detail. We love H&M's version, too, which is available for just £12.99.

Cotton shirt, £12.99, H&M

After Sarah shared a sweet picture of her daughter reading her book, plenty of followers were quick to comment on Eugenie's efforts - including friends Cressida Bonas and Chloe Delevingne. "Love this one," Cressida wrote, while Chloe added: "One of the greats!"

SHOP: Sweet rainbow gifts to brighten someone's day during lockdown

No doubt royal fans are hoping they might see Princess Beatrice on Sarah's YouTube channel, too. The older York sister recently made a rare appearance via video message to support her patron organisation the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity - also looking chic in Zara.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.