Lea Michele has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her final wedding dress fitting, showing her stunning Monique Lhuilier gown in all its glory. The Glee actress, who will celebrate her first wedding anniversary with Zandy Reich in March, posted the throwback photo on Instagram on Thursday, writing: "#tbt one year ago…"

The 33-year-old could be seen standing in a bridal shop wearing her ball gown wedding dress, which has a corseted top with ruched detailing and a full skirt with a dramatic train. While she wore her long hair down in loose waves for her fitting, on her wedding day Lea transformed her bridal look by wearing her hair in a sleek low chignon, with a cathedral-length veil and bouquet of white roses adding the finishing touches.

Lea Michele shared a peek behind-the-scenes at her wedding dress fitting

Lea previously revealed that the dress was the first she had tried on, but it certainly appeared to be the perfect choice for her big day. The actress has shared lots of photos and details from her wedding day on social media in the past few months since tying the knot with Zandy, following a two-year relationship.

Just a couple of weeks after the wedding, Lea showed how they had embraced the botanical trend in their wedding décor, and had also added personal touches into the decorations with music notes on everything from the cakes to the name cards, in reference to Lea's musical career.

Lea previously shared photos from her wedding to Zandy Reich on Instagram

The beautiful venue had a minimalistic green and white colour scheme, with a floral arch behind the top table serving as the focal point of the reception, while candles laid along the banquet tables set the romantic mood perfectly.

Rather than having elaborate floral displays on the guest's tables, Lea and Zandy opted for potted plants and herbs, which – along with the candles – would have filled the room with a fragrant aroma. And their guests, including Emma Roberts, Ryan Murphy and Darren Criss, sipped on his and hers cocktails inspired by the happy couple.

