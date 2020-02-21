﻿
Lea-Michele-event

Glee star Lea Michele's wedding dress is stunning – see her throwback photo

Lea Michele married Zandy Reich in March 2019

Chloe Best

Lea Michele has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her final wedding dress fitting, showing her stunning Monique Lhuilier gown in all its glory. The Glee actress, who will celebrate her first wedding anniversary with Zandy Reich in March, posted the throwback photo on Instagram on Thursday, writing: "#tbt one year ago…"

WATCH: See the best celebrity wedding dresses of 2019

The 33-year-old could be seen standing in a bridal shop wearing her ball gown wedding dress, which has a corseted top with ruched detailing and a full skirt with a dramatic train. While she wore her long hair down in loose waves for her fitting, on her wedding day Lea transformed her bridal look by wearing her hair in a sleek low chignon, with a cathedral-length veil and bouquet of white roses adding the finishing touches.

Lea-Michele-wedding-dress

Lea Michele shared a peek behind-the-scenes at her wedding dress fitting

Lea previously revealed that the dress was the first she had tried on, but it certainly appeared to be the perfect choice for her big day. The actress has shared lots of photos and details from her wedding day on social media in the past few months since tying the knot with Zandy, following a two-year relationship.

RELATED: See more of the most beautiful celebrity wedding dresses of 2019

Just a couple of weeks after the wedding, Lea showed how they had embraced the botanical trend in their wedding décor, and had also added personal touches into the decorations with music notes on everything from the cakes to the name cards, in reference to Lea's musical career.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Growing up I was never the girl who knew exactly what her wedding would look like👰🏻 Whether it would be big or small or what my dress would look like. And when I got engaged we didn’t know if we should do east coast or west coast or destination. But one thing I have always known....is that @lisavorce would be my wedding planner. 💓 I’ve been secretly stalking Lisa’s instagram for years since she so beautifully did @ashleytisdale wedding and the moment zandy and I got engaged she was the first call I made. @lisavorce you are the best of the best. You do what you do so effortlessly and your attention to detail is outstanding. You have an incredible gift and the way you work with everyone makes the process so fun and easy! Zandy and I can’t thank you enough for making our dream wedding come to life! We are forever grateful and miss you already. Here’s just a small glimpse at what was the greatest day of our lives... 🥂✨ ( 📷: all photos done by our amazing wedding photographer @ktmerry we love you!!! 🙌🏻)

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

Lea previously shared photos from her wedding to Zandy Reich on Instagram

The beautiful venue had a minimalistic green and white colour scheme, with a floral arch behind the top table serving as the focal point of the reception, while candles laid along the banquet tables set the romantic mood perfectly.

Rather than having elaborate floral displays on the guest's tables, Lea and Zandy opted for potted plants and herbs, which – along with the candles – would have filled the room with a fragrant aroma. And their guests, including Emma Roberts, Ryan Murphy and Darren Criss, sipped on his and hers cocktails inspired by the happy couple.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about lea michele

More news