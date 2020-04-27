Gordon Ramsay has shared a brand new photo of his baby boy, Oscar. The celebrity chef posed for a sweet snapshot with his lookalike son on Sunday after completing his latest fitness challenge. The picture shows Gordon standing behind his bike and wrapping one arm around little Oscar, who is balanced on the seat. The one-year-old, who is Gordon's fifth child with wife Tana, looks adorable in a striped blue babygro and matching socks. But while Gordon is smiling for the camera, Oscar looks decidedly less enthusiastic! Gordon captioned the post: "Sunday funday 26.2 miles DONE! thinking about all those charities missing out on today's london marathon, trust me we will make up for in October especially with my little mascot @oscarjramsay."

Gordon Ramsay has shared a sweet new photo of his little 'mascot', Oscar

Gordon, 53, his wife and their children are currently self-isolating at their property near Daymer Bay in Cornwall. The family have found a variety of ways to occupy their time during lockdown, from visits to the nearby beach to Gordon's cooking tutorials on Instagram Live. Gordon recently shared a very sweet video showing little Oscar being pulled around their spacious garden on an elephant. "So this is what afternoons have resorted to," the Hell's Kitchen star can be heard saying, before bursting into laughter as he encourages Oscar to stay seated on the toy. "Here we go, we're going a bit faster now," the star adds with a giggle, as he pulls the little one across the grass, with the dogs in tow.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly shares gorgeous modelling photos

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay reveals how one-year-old Oscar is spending time during lockdown

MORE: 15 jaw-dropping celebrity holiday homes owned by the Beckhams, George Clooney & more

Gordon and Tana have been married since 1996, and are also parents to Meghan, 22, 21-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and 18-year-old Matilda. The family had surprised fans on New Year's Day in 2019 by revealing that Tana was pregnant, with the couple appearing in a short video with their children to showcase Tana's growing baby bump. The Ramsays' happy news came almost three years after Tana's devastating miscarriage in June 2016. The couple sadly lost their fifth child, a baby boy named Rocky, and their eldest three children have all since ran the London Marathon to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital in memory of their brother.