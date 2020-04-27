Lydia Bright has revealed her first 'mum hack' on her Instagram stories to help encourage tummy time for babies. The doting mother-of-one has begun providing weekly parenting tips she has come across with baby Loretta to help her followers navigate parenthood - and her first one costs just £2.50!

Alongside a picture of herself wearing a white swimsuit as she played with two-month-old Loretta in the garden, Lydia explained: "Tummy time in the garden with my little Dinky. I have started a new Instagram series on my stories called #MumHacks. Being a mum means learning on the job and soaking up as much advice/tips/knowledge as possible. So every Sunday I am going to share a product, piece of advice or something I have read that I loved that week."

On her Instagram Stories, Lydia suggested laying an emergency foil blanket on the ground to provide a sensory class for your baby, allowing them to get used to playing on their tummy. "Loretta loves the crunching and shiny surface," she wrote next to a picture of her little girl playing on the foil. "So cheap to buy. I found mine on @Amazon," Lydia continued, and provided a link to the bargain foil blankets. Fans were delighted with her idea, with Helen Flanagan simply commenting with love heart emojis, while another said of her new tips: "This will help very much in this time of isolation and not being able to go to groups or see people."

Foil blankets, £2.50, Amazon

Loretta appeared to be back to full health following a bout of illness Lydia said was sparked by her recent immunisations. The 30-year-old shared her fears for her daughter's health on social media, writing: "It's been a really hard day. Since Loretta had her immunisations on Monday she has been so poorly. Today her temperature was so high and she wasn't feeding. The doctors were concerned I would have to take her to hospital."

