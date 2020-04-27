﻿
lydia-bright-loretta

Lydia Bright reveals £2.50 'mum hack' to encourage baby Loretta's development

The doting mother plans to share regular parenting tips

Nichola Murphy

Lydia Bright has revealed her first 'mum hack' on her Instagram stories to help encourage tummy time for babies. The doting mother-of-one has begun providing weekly parenting tips she has come across with baby Loretta to help her followers navigate parenthood - and her first one costs just £2.50!

lydia-bright-loretta-foil-blanket

Lydia's first parenting hack costs just £2.50

Alongside a picture of herself wearing a white swimsuit as she played with two-month-old Loretta in the garden, Lydia explained: "Tummy time in the garden with my little Dinky. I have started a new Instagram series on my stories called #MumHacks. Being a mum means learning on the job and soaking up as much advice/tips/knowledge as possible. So every Sunday I am going to share a product, piece of advice or something I have read that I loved that week." 

MORE: Celebrities show off their stunning gardens from Andrea McLean to Lydia Bright

On her Instagram Stories, Lydia suggested laying an emergency foil blanket on the ground to provide a sensory class for your baby, allowing them to get used to playing on their tummy. "Loretta loves the crunching and shiny surface," she wrote next to a picture of her little girl playing on the foil. "So cheap to buy. I found mine on @Amazon," Lydia continued, and provided a link to the bargain foil blankets. Fans were delighted with her idea, with Helen Flanagan simply commenting with love heart emojis, while another said of her new tips: "This will help very much in this time of isolation and not being able to go to groups or see people."

foil-blanket

Foil blankets, £2.50, Amazon

BUY NOW

Loretta appeared to be back to full health following a bout of illness Lydia said was sparked by her recent immunisations. The 30-year-old shared her fears for her daughter's health on social media, writing: "It's been a really hard day. Since Loretta had her immunisations on Monday she has been so poorly. Today her temperature was so high and she wasn't feeding. The doctors were concerned I would have to take her to hospital."

RELATED: The sweet bedtime stories royal parents read their children

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

More on:

More about lydia bright

More news