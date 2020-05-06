Joe Wicks is clearly a doting dad as he regularly shares adorable pictures and videos of his two children Indie, one, and five-month-old Marley on social media. But the latest video of Indie getting creative at home left fans concerned for the 33-year-old's home interior. The Body Coach shared a video of himself walking into his gorgeous open-plan kitchen to find his daughter trying her hand at painting - and the pink and purple colours were smeared all over the dining room table.

Indie proudly showed off her painting to her dad!

The little girl seemed delighted to show off her work to her dad, handing Joe half of one of her colourful creations after she accidentally ripped the rest off and dropped it onto the floor. Pointing to the soggy paper - which appeared to have lost all its structural integrity after being weighed down with a thick layer of paint - Joe asked Indie: "What's this? What did you paint?" The one-year-old replied, "It's daddy!" with a big grin plastered across her face. Luckily, the table directly in front of Indie was protected with a plastic sheet, but considering she had purple paint all over her hands, T-shirt, high chair and even her forehead, we imagine it wouldn't have been hard for her to flick a few rogue spots to the unprotected parts of the kitchen.

Joe is continuing to present his popular PE With Joe workout sessions with the help of his wife Rosie after he was hospitalised over the weekend following a hand injury. And it seems it wasn't long before Joe and Rosie had cleaned up Indie's mess, as she made an appearance on Wednesday morning's show with her parents and sibling wearing a new outfit with not a spot of paint in sight.

Indie had no paint in sight during Joe's PE session on Wednesday morning

While their youngest Marley was only born in December, the fitness coach recently suggested it may not be long before himself and Rosie expand their family again. Whilst "high on morphine" – his own words on his Instagram Stories – the star revealed to fans just how broody he is right now. On Joe's Wean In 15 Instagram page, a fan asked the dad-of-two if he and Rosie are going to have more children – and Joe said, yes, he wants five. The TV personality went on to say that he'd asked Rosie if they could start trying for a baby the following day, and she'd told him "next year". How exciting!

