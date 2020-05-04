Joe Wicks is storming social media right now with his hugely popular PE With Joe workout sessions, getting the nation moving weekday mornings at 9am. The fitness trainer is recovering at home following an operation on his hand, and whilst "high on morphine" – his own words on his Instagram Stories – the star revealed to fans just how broody he is right now. Joe and wife Rosie are already parents to one-year-old Indie and four-month-old Marley and it seems the couple are planning a large family. How exciting!

WATCH: Joe Wicks shares his well-being tips for 2020

On Joe's Wean In 15 Instagram page, a fan asked the dad-of-two if he and Rosie are going to have more children – and Joe said, yes, he wants five. The TV personality went on to say that he'd asked Rosie if they could start trying for a baby the following day, and she'd told him "next year".

Joe Wicks with wife Rosie and their children

Joe also revealed his and Rosie's family plans while speaking to HELLO! in May 2019. When asked how his life had changed since having his daughter, Indie, Joe told me: "My life has changed, but for the better. I love it. I love taking her travelling, I love being around her. She makes me laugh so much. Every day she's learning everything. I thought it was going to much harder than it is in terms of the sleep and the stress, but she's great. Some days she sleeps really well but you just have to ride it out and just take it on the chin."

Joe dressed up for his online fitness class

He added: "But I just think it's beautiful and I'm really excited. I want some more kids. I want four or five and Rosie does as well, so it's not just me."

Joe's stunning garden in Richmond

On Sunday, Joe shared some sweet video clips of his family playing in their large garden in Richmond, London. Fans saw the foursome taking their lunch up to the top of Indie's climbing frame which she pretended was her 'castle', then the family all went down the slide afterwards. Cute! It won't be long before more little ones are running around his garden by the sounds of things…