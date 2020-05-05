Fans react to Elon Musk and Grimes' new baby boy's unusual name

A huge congratulations are in order for Elon Musk, who welcomed a baby boy with singer Grimes on Tuesday 4 May. The Telsa CEO took to Twitter to announce the birth of their son with several adorable photos - but they were shocked when they heard his very unusual name!

Elon shared this adorable first photo of his son X Æ A-12 on Twitter

"Mom and baby all good", Elon wrote, and the announcement was met with messages of congratulations from fans, followed by several inquiries about the gender, pictures and names. We need the name we literally need it," one commented, and the 48-year-old revealed they had decided on "X Æ A-12 Musk." How do you pronounce that? That's the question his followers have been debating since.

Perez Hilton tweeted: "Okay, seriously, thoughts on Elon Musk and Grimes' baby's name? If you can pronounce it, you deserve a million dollars," while others came to the conclusion it was an unusual spelling of Xavier - which is also what one of his other sons is called. Another fan joked: "How dare Elon Musk steal the first name off my list of potential baby names," and a third added: "Elon Musk's baby name looks like computer code."

Elon looked every inch the doting dad

The proud father and SpaceX CEO happily shared a picture of his son wrapped in a blue, red and white striped blanket with fake tattoos and symbols across his face, joking: "Never too young for some ink haha." This prompted one fan to ask: "A pic of you holding the baby would break the internet ... please share one," and Elon happily obliged.

Elon and Grimes, 32, officially announced their relationship back in 2018, when they attended the annual Met Gala together, before Grimes revealed she was pregnant in January 2020. The pair reportedly met via Twitter, so it's fitting they chose to announce the birth of their baby boy via the social media platform. Elon is also father to five sons from his previous marriage to Justine Musk - triplets Kai, Damian and Sacon, 14, twins Griffin and Xavier, 16, and Nevada, who tragically passed away in 2002 at 10 weeks old due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

