The Body Coach and new dad Joe Wicks reveals his family plans and weaning tips

It's been a busy year for The Body Coach, Joe Wicks, famous for his Instagram fitness videos and Lean in 15 cookery books. The social media star became a father for the first time in July 2018 with his fiancée Rosie Jones and has since created another Instagram page, dedicated to weaning tips and his beautiful daughter Indie, now nine months old. He is currently working on a Wean in 15 book, which is coming out in summer 2020.

Joe has also teamed up with recipe box company Gousto to offer four of his most popular recipes from his Lean in 15 recipe books, which can now be delivered to you with ingredients and recipe cards. We caught up with the star to chat about his latest role as a dad…

How has your life changed since having Indie?

"My life has changed, but for the better. I love it. I love taking her travelling, I love being around her. She makes me laugh so much. Every day she's learning everything. I thought it was going to much harder than it is in terms of the sleep and the stress, but she's great. Some days she sleeps really well but you just have to ride it out and just take it on the chin. But I just think it's beautiful and I'm really excited. I want some more kids. I want four or five and Rosie does as well, so it's not just me."

Wow, that's going to be busy! How's it going weaning Indie?

"She's doing really well and really enjoying it. She's been trying all sorts of things – she's tried salmon, finger foods, a little bit of puree. We give her half and half."

What are your tips for getting babies interested in new foods?

"I suppose it's just trying different things. If they refuse it first time, just keep giving it to them. Indie didn't like broccoli but now she loves it. Be really calm and relaxed about it. If they try it once and they don't like it, give it to them another day and eventually they'll start to enjoy it.

What else are you working on right now?

"I'm really passionate about working with school kids. I did a UK Hiit tour where I travelled around the country exercising with kids and I'm going to Ireland to do that at the end of the month (May). I'm really trying to get kids to engage and think about exercise and do it more often so they can make a difference in their life. It's important we start young.

Did you think your Instagram page would be so successful?

"I had no idea. I didn't have any idea what I was doing. I didn't have any ambition to be published or have a TV show. It was really just me having fun and trying to connect with people. I'm really surprised and shocked that it's all happened. It's crazy. I have to stop and pinch myself sometimes."

