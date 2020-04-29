Aside from keeping the country fit and providing plenty of cooking inspiration amid the coronavirus crisis, Joe Wicks is also a doting dad who regularly delights fans with updates on his two children - one-year-old Indie and four-month-old Marley. And the latest video of Indie's new hairstyle is melting our hearts! On his Instagram Stories, Joe - who is also known as The Body Coach - shared several videos of his daughter proudly showing off her new look, which was parted down the middle and fastened into curly bunches.

Joe appeared to be preparing for his next virtual PE session

Joe could be seen sitting on the floor of what appears to be his living room, surrounded by papers, a whiteboard and even his tripod camera as he prepared his next virtual PE session. Dressed for bed, Indie came running in wearing a cream spotty onesie with her blonde curls just long enough to reach into the hair ties. "Indie's got bunches for the first time," Joe captioned the video, where he can be heard asking his little girl who gave her the impressive new 'do. "Mummy did," Indie replied, grinning as she twirled around to show the camera.

Indie looked thrilled with her new hairstyle

After the 33-year-old recently documented his own beauty transformation at the hands of Indie and his wife Rosie, we imagine he was just pleased not to be the subject of the makeover! Last week, Joe shared revealed he was having makeup applied while sitting in the family living room, before sharing a series of 'after' photos on his Wean in 15 Instagram account. Little Indie was clearly in her element as she transformed her daddy with dark eye makeup (which somehow also reached his forehead!) and a new hairstyle - his daughter even managed to apply a bit of lipstick on her own lips.

While many would be mistaken for thinking he is some sort of superhero for juggling parenting, work and cooking - he has dressed as Superman, after all - Joe recently spoke candidly about lockdown life at home. Speaking on Russell Brand's Under The Skin podcast, he shared: "Yesterday was the first day that it all got to me. I'm trying to be a great dad. I'm trying to come down and do the breakfast and cook dinner. I'm trying to keep the house tidy and then I'm trying to do all the interviews and all the workouts, so it's just really tough when you've got two babies."

