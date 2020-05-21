Pregnant Gigi Hadid makes rare comment about boyfriend Zayn Malik as she talks pregnancy Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together - a daughter

Gigi Hadid has been self-isolating at her Pennsylvania farm with her whole family, but on Wednesday, she briefly returned to work to join her makeup artist Erin Parsons on an Instagram live to show fans how she usually applies her makeup only using Maybelline products, of which she is a spokesperson.

Loading the player...

During the live, the pregnant model, who is due in September, made a rare comment about her boyfriend Zayn Malik as well as revealing new details about her surprise pregnancy.

READ: Gigi Hadid shows off baby bump as mother Yolanda Foster speaks out on pregnancy

The 25-year-old was talking to Erin about her naturally round cheeks when she made the revelation that she was a few months gone when she walked the Fashion Week runways in New York, London, Milan and Paris in February.

The mother-to-be showed off her full glam look on Instagram

"People think I do fillers on my face and that's why my face is round, it's like, I've had the cheeks since I was born," she said, before revealing, "Especially Fashion Month, when I was like already like a few months preggo, you know?"

The mother-to-be later mentioned her boyfriend Zayn, revealing that he wouldn't recognise her following her glow up.

MORE: Inside the supermodels' homes where they are self-isolating

"I feel really good, I wish I had somewhere to go," Gigi said as she showed off the completed look. "Our mans is going to be like…You know what is so funny, is that, I don't think that he like… obviously when I walk in from work he can't be 'Oh that's an Erin look' or 'That's a Patrick look,' but he does really love, how do I say it… he reacts the most excited when Erin does my makeup. Without knowing, he'll be 'Wow you look amazing.'"

"And I will be like, 'It's an Erin look'. You're his favourite makeup artist. I don't even know if he knows that, but I know that," she added.