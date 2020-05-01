Gigi Hadid has revealed that she is craving bagels during her first pregnancy, a far cry from the clean, green and lean diet you'd presume a supermodel sticks to! But for Gigi, it's all about soft, tasty bread, as she revealed to Jimmy Fallon during a virtual interview on Thursday, telling the late night chat host: "My craving has been everything bagels."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gigi Hadid opens up about competing for jobs with her sister Bella

The 25-year-old, who is expecting her first child with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, told Jimmy: "We did a breakfast party of like a few people, and then a dinner party of the same few people, so we tried to make it a day. But yeah, in the morning, my family brought out an 'everything bagel cake', which already blew my mind because my craving has been everything bagels. I eat a bagel every day, so I was already so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel."

MORE: Gigi Hadid shows off baby bump as mother Yolanda Foster speaks out on pregnancy

Jimmy interviewed Gigi on Thursday

MORE: Inside the supermodels' homes where they are self-isolating

Gigi added that she wished herself and Zayn had been able to announce the incredible news themselves, but is happy nonetheless. "Obviously we wish we could have announced it on our own terms," she started, going on to say: "But we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support."

The star also told Jimmy what it was like to be pregnant during the current coronavirus pandemic, while on lockdown with her family, explaining: "I'm trying, and especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it day by day."

Gigi's mum Yolanda confirmed that her youngest daughter was expecting in April, telling Dutch paper RTL Boulevard: "I'm excited to become a grandmother in September, especially after I lost my mum so recently. But this is the beauty of life. One soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.