Cat Deeley is notoriously private about her family life and rarely shares photos of her sons, but on Tuesday she made an exception. However, instead of posting an adorable photo of young Milo and James, Cat did one better and shared a video! The TV presenter took to her Instagram Stories to post a clip of her boys running around and playing in a park. Eldest son Milo, four, appears to be in front, heading off into the bushes, while younger brother James, almost two, sweetly chases after him with his blonde curly hair bouncing in the wind – it's adorable! Captioning the video, Cat simply wrote: "Six feet," with arrows pointing in both directions and a "stay safe" filter attached.

Cat, 43, and her husband Patrick Kielty, 49, tied the knot in secret in 2012. They went on to welcome Milo in January 2016, while James arrived in June 2018. "We are over the moon with happiness and Milo is the perfect big brother," the couple told People, while also revealing that they had named their son James Patrick.

During her second pregnancy, Cat revealed how she was preparing Milo to be a big brother. "I'm starting with the dog. I've got a lovely dog called Lily, who's really gentle. But sometimes he grabs her skin – not on purpose – but he is just trying to love her," Cat told chat show host Steve Harvey. She continued: "I think all kids really want is just to spend time with you. That's what I think they really want."

Cat Deeley shares Milo (L) and James (R) with husband Patrick Kielty

The So You Think You Can Dance host previously revealed that she has no plans to expand her brood. "I think I'm done. I love my boys. I can't believe how lucky I am to have them. I'm good, I think." Speaking to Closer, she added: "Ask me again in 12 months' time! Being a working mum of two is kind of like a massive juggle, where you throw all the balls up in the air and you try to keep them all up there."

