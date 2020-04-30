Gigi Hadid shows off baby bump as mother Yolanda Foster speaks out on pregnancy Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik will welcome their first child in September

Mother-to-be Gigi Hadid has finally given fans the first glimpse of her baby bump after news broke earlier this week that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The model, 25, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share several pictures taken in the Pennsylvania farm that she and her family are self-isolating in, and one particular image shows her growing bump.

In the said snap, which was taken in late March, Gigi can be seen posing sideways against a small golf cart whilst holding a bucket. Her small bump can be seen highlighted underneath a white denim jacket that is half buttoned up. Gigi, who is dressed in jeans, boots, a denim and bomber jacket and a woolly hat, is around 20 weeks pregnant.

The mum-to-be captioned the snaps: "Postcard from Home for @voguemagazine ❤️ (++ getting the shot 😄) March 2020 @bellahadid."

News of her pregnancy first broke on Tuesday, but it wasn't until Wednesday that her mother Yolanda Foster confirmed it, revealing that they are all "excited".

Speaking to the Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard, the RHOBH star said: "Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become a grandmother in September especially after I lost my mom so recently."

She added: "But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed." Gigi and Zayn have yet to publicly confirm the news, but it seems that the model was hinting at her pregnancy when she posted several pictures of her 25th birthday celebrations last week.

After reviewing the pictures, many fans have pointed out that there were several baby related gifts in one of her pictures.

One bag in particular, which was placed on top of the table, had 'Hello Little One' written on it, although Gigi had covered it with a huge sunflower emoji. Another featured a cute babyshark design. Most of the bags had pink paper on them, making fans believe that the couple are expecting a girl.