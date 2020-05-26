Alex Jones makes incredible cardboard rocket for son Teddy – and even shares a photo of her creation! The One Show host shared the snap on Instagram

Alex Jones took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she had made her oldest son Teddy an incredible spaceship out of cardboard, and the young lad seemed to be having a blast – quite literally! In the snap, Teddy – who was sporting a bright red T-shirt – was sitting in the makeshift rocket, which featured a green engine on the front (a used washing up capsule box) and an impressive exhaust pipe on the back (a cardboard toilet roll) that was shooting sparks (colourful orange paper).

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones son Kit takes his first steps

Alongside the photo, The One Show host wrote: "Blast off." We're seriously impressed with Alex's lockdown creativity, and by the looks of it, so was Teddy! The three-year-old was also surrounded by colourful felt tips, which suggests he had been colouring in his fancy new spacecraft.

MORE: 9 celebrity kids celebrating birthdays in lockdown

Alex shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Lockdown larder: celebrities share their favourite go-to recipes you need to try

During this period of lockdown, Alex has shared numerous snaps of her two boys, Teddy and his little brother Kit, and earlier in the month, even posted a rare close-up photo of Teddy's face as he helped his mum out in the kitchen.

That same week, Alex also revealed that Kit had taken his first steps. The 43-year-old took to Instagram to share a very sweet clip showing the one-year-old tentatively walking towards his dad, Charlie, outside in the garden. Charlie can be seen filming the special moment on his phone before exclaiming, "Good boy!" and laughing as little Kit collapses onto him.

The incredible milestone came just a few days after Kit celebrated his first birthday, and on his big day, Alex wrote: "It's not the first birthday party we planned obviously and both sets of grandparents were hugely missed, but aren’t we lucky to have all these different ways of communicating which means nobody completely misses the big moments. Penblwydd hapus cariad. Happy birthday Kit Kat. We'll celebrate again on the other side."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.