Alex Jones and her husband celebrated a huge family milestone at the weekend, when their youngest son Kit took his very first steps! The One Show star took to Instagram to share a very sweet clip showing the one-year-old tentatively walking towards his dad, Charlie Thomson, outside in the garden. Charlie can be seen filming the special moment on his phone before exclaiming, "Good boy!" and laughing as little Kit collapses onto him.

Alex Jones's baby son, Kit, has taken his first steps

"Yes Kit!" Alex's former One Show colleague Matt Baker commented. "Good luck Al. It’s amazing how when they start walking you start running!!" Another follower remarked: "Congratulations, a treasured moment that you will never forget!" A third added: "Ohhhh bless him! Now you need eyes in the back of your head!"

Little Kit is Alex and Charlie's second son; they are also proud parents to three-year-old Teddy. Just last week there was further cause for celebration in the family home when Kit celebrated his first birthday. In a touching message she shared on Instagram, Alex, 43, wrote: "The first year has disappeared in a blink of an eye and our little Kit is one. This photograph feels like yesterday and like lots of parents I’m anxious that time is moving so fast, but getting to know this gentle soul has been incredible whilst watching Teddy become a big brother too.

The One Show is a proud mum to two boys

"It’s not the first birthday party we planned obviously and both sets of grandparents were hugely missed, but aren’t we lucky to have all these different ways of communicating which means nobody completely misses the big moments. Penblwydd hapus cariad. Happy birthday Kit Kat. We'll celebrate again on the other side."

Five days later, and it was Charlie's turn to celebrate. Alex gave fans a sneak peek inside his 42nd birthday celebrations, revealing she had ordered their favourite takeaway. "Birthday boy has chosen a takeaway from our favourite @latarantella… Mushroom and truffle pasta and Napoli Pizza if you are wondering," she wrote.