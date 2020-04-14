Alex Jones shares hilarious video of son Teddy keeping himself entertained at home The One Show host shared the video on Instagram

Alex Jones took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a hilarious video of her three-year-old son Teddy playing in a box, and the little'un can be heard saying that in there with him is "a polar bear" and "a crocodile", proving that he has quite the imagination!

Teddy is completely enclosed in the box, and only his hand can be seen poking through a hole. The One Show host can be heard encouraging her son to "jump out" after he insists that the animals are "scary". "OK, jump out!" says Alex, sweetly playing along with her son.

Alex and her husband Charlie Thomson share two gorgeous children, Teddy and little brother Kit, who will be one next month.

It's been an emotional week for the mother-of-two, who on Wednesday bid farewell to her long-time The One Show co-star, Matt Baker. To mark his departure from the BBC show, Alex shared a sweet throwback photo of herself and Matt, taken many moons ago, writing: "Remember this @mattbakerofficial?"

The pair officially said their goodbyes on 31 March, with the former Blue Peter host appearing via video link from his home in Hertfordshire as he was self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

On their final episode together, Alex was close to tears, while Matt looked visibly emotional. Although he was in his living room, Alex explained that the original plan was to have lots of drinks, snacks and "a hangover" the following day to mark Matt's nine years on the famous red sofa. Matt had a glass of gin and tonic to hand instead, and admitted he had kept his pet dog Bob with him during the show so that he had his paw to squeeze if he started feeling emotional.

