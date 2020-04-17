Alex Jones reveals baby Kit has reached a huge milestone – but it's come at a cost The One Show host shared the news on Instagram

Alex Jones took to Instagram on Friday morning to reveal that her 11-month-old son Kit has started teething! A huge milestone for any baby, but one that doesn't come without its disadvantages, as The One Show host noted, adding that he's been up since 2.30 in the morning! The mother-of-two shared the news in a video in which she could be seen sitting in an armchair in her front room, wrapped up in a dressing gown.

The doting mum sipped from a big cup of tea as she explained: "Morning everybody. It feels like lunchtime. Kit, the little baby, is teething, and has been up since about 2.30."

Alex added that despite being up since the early hours of the morning, the little boy was still full of energy. She next shared an adorable photo of him pushing his baby stroller across the kitchen, adding the caption: "He doesn't seem to be phased though, still going like the Duracell [bunny emoji]."

Baby Kit is fast approaching his first birthday, another massive milestone that mum Alex recently seemed to address recently when she shared a video of her son crawling through the house alongside the caption: "There he goes…" followed by a broken heart emoji – suggesting that it's bitter sweet watching Kit grow older. In the video, Kit could be seen wearing an adorable white and grey babygrow – how sweet!

But it's not just Kit that Alex has been sharing videos of recently. On Tuesday, it was three-year-old son Teddy who was the star of his mum's Instagram, when Alex uploaded a hilarious clip of him playing in a box! Alex could be heard encouraging her son to "jump out" after he insisted that there were imaginary animals in there with him. At least the two boys are staying entertained during this lockdown period!

