Alex Jones shares moving post on son Kit's first birthday

Alex Jones has shared a new photo of herself cradling baby Kit to mark his first birthday, and also posted a second picture of her young son with his grandparents, who The One Show host said were "hugely missed".

Alex Jones shares hilarious lockdown hair video of son Kit

Doting mum Alex spoke candidly about the first twelve months of her son's life, admitting they had "disappeared in a blink of an eye," and telling her followers that she is "anxious that time is moving so fast".

Alex shared the post on Instagram

The doting mum's full message read: "The first year has disappeared in a blink of an eye and our little Kit is one. This photograph feels like yesterday and like lots of parents I’m anxious that time is moving so fast, but getting to know this gentle soul has been incredible whilst watching Teddy become a big brother too.

"It’s not the first birthday party we planned obviously and both sets of grandparents were hugely missed, but aren’t we lucky to have all these different ways of communicating which means nobody completely misses the big moments. Penblwydd hapus cariad. Happy birthday Kit Kat. We’ll celebrate again on the other side."

Alex shares Kit and his big brother Teddy, three, with husband Charlie Thomson. The family also made a beautiful cake to celebrate Kit's birthday, sharing a photo of the chocolate cake, which was layered with whipped cream and dusted with icing sugar.

"We're making Kit's cake for our Zoom party," wrote Alex. "Hoping it's a bit better than past efforts." The doting mum-of-two was referencing a cake she baked a few weeks ago, which suffered an icing related disaster. "Yeah...we just did a casual bit of baking this morning...absolutely delicious," she joked last month.

