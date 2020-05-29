Rachel Riley is a maths genius and prides herself on her extensive knowledge. But on Friday morning she suffered an "embarrassing" blunder on Capital Breakfast after she failed to answer what the Q in IQ stands for. Blaming her baby brain, Rachel admitted she'll "never live down" her on-air mistake. Sharing her frustration on Twitter, the mum-of-one wrote: "Absolutely perished in embarrassment just now!!! Taxi for Rachel. I’ll get my coat. I blame the baby."

Responding to a fan who was desperate to know what happened, Rachel answered: "Some might say ironically, I couldn’t remember what the Q in IQ stands for." Capital Breakfast co-host Sian Welby tried to comfort her, writing: "Awww you were such a good sport! Thanks for coming on to help us prank Roman!!" With Rachel replying: "I'll never live this down."

Rachel, 34, is best known for showing off her mathematic skills on popular Channel 4 show Countdown. During her decade in television, the TV personality took part in the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing, where she met her now-husband, professional dancer Pasha Kovalev. The couple then welcomed their daughter, whose full name is Maven Aria Riley Kovaleva, on 15 December, two weeks after her due date.

Rachel Riley shares daughter Maven with husband Pasha Kovalev

Meanwhile, the doting mum has spoken openly about her first experience of motherhood and recently made a hilarious confession during an appearance on Countdown. She told host Nick Hewer: "When Mave was first born and she was crying and it was the middle of the night - and you're desperately trying to get her to sleep - I was shushing her and thought, 'there's something wrong. Why isn't she going to sleep?'"

"And then I realised I wasn't holding her," she added. "I was holding my hot water bottle. Trying to get that off to sleep - I was patting its head. It was just a furry hot water bottle and she was still in her cot." Just blame it on the baby brain.

