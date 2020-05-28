Rachel Riley reveals rare look inside stylish living room The former Countdown star lives in London with her husband Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley lives in London with her husband and former Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev and their daughter Maven, and the Countdown star has shared a rare look inside her living room amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rachel Riley reveals Pasha's mum is also self-isolating with the family

Rachel took to Instagram with a photo of herself in the room, revealing cream walls, an enormous brightly-coloured painting featuring palm trees and flowers hanging on the wall, a burgundy velvet sofa, and a gold metallic overchair table where she sits her laptop to make a more comfortable working position.

She captioned the post, "Don’t know about you but we've been doing loads of quizzes in my house to entertain ourselves during lockdown, and over the past few weeks, I've been working with Sky to compile their definitive National General Knowledge Test – the 100 questions you should know the answers to!" She went on to list the stars that will be taking part in the quiz, including comedian Russell Howard and Olympic diver Tom Daley.

This is the second time that Rachel has given fans a glimpse inside the family home since the UK went into lockdown. At the start of the month, Rachel posted a photo of herself in the kitchen, featuring marble walls and worktops, grey cupboards and gold brass fittings.

Previously, Rachel also shared a look inside another living area in the home at Christmas time, when she took to Twitter to show off their Christmas tree. The room features white walls, white wooden shutters, a cream sofa, wooden floors and a cream rug, while the tree was decorated with a combination of green, purple and blue lights, and various multi-coloured baubles.

The couple also have a low wooden side table seen behind the tree, where they positioned more festive ornaments and decorations.

