Rachel Riley has a new favourite accessory, and she was keen to share her findings with her followers on Instagram this week. The Countdown star took& to social media to extol the virtues of her new baby sling. What's more, she also treated her fans to a series of brand new snapshots of baby Maven. "Quick thank you post to the lovely people at @artipoppe for this absolute lockdown life-saver of a baby sling," Rachel captioned her post. "I had one by a different make when she was born, which gave me bad backache after 10 minutes, even when she was tiny, but we can go for hours round the park in this one. Seeing as that's all we've been doing lately it's been so useful. Really appreciate the gift so we've paid it forward donating to @national_emergencies_trust_ and @trusselltrust to say thank you. Good excuse to post gratuitous baby spam too!"

Of course fans were delighted to see a number of photos of little Maven, including snapshots showing her smiling for the camera, and also fast asleep in her sling. Rachel, 34, and husband Pasha Kovalev, 40, welcomed their daughter, whose full name is Maven Aria Riley Kovaleva, on 15 December, two weeks after her due date. Prior to her arrival, the couple eloped to Las Vegas in May last year, shortly after announcing that they were expecting a baby.

Rachel recently opened up about lockdown life with their little girl, and revealed the family are self-isolating with Pasha’s mother Galina, who had been left stranded as a result of the lockdown restrictions. Speaking to Dr Dawn ahead of World Numeracy Day, Rachel shared: "Pasha is only speaking in Russian to her [Maven] and I'm speaking poor Russian and English, obviously. Pasha's mum was visiting when lockdown happened - from Siberia. So she's still with us because she's been stranded here for an extended period of time." She added: "So Mave is getting an extra dose of Russian. Hopefully, she won't pick up my accent because that would be awful."

Despite not being able to see her own parents, Rachel confessed she is relishing the extra family time both she and Pasha are having together. "Working from home is looking after the baby," she said. "We're now in our little routine now, all the things that we shouldn't do has just gone out of the window. I'm going to be at home for however long, whenever she needs feeding, she gets fed. I take her for a walk every day, she loves her sling and she's guaranteed a nap."