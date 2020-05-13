Rachel Riley's daughter looks identical to dad Pasha Kovalev in heart-melting photo The Countdown star shared the snap on Instagram

Rachel Riley took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark National Numeracy Day – which is on Wednesday - by sharing an adorable new photo of her daughter Maven – and the little girl looks almost identical to her dad Pasha Kovalev!

WATCH: Rachel Riley's daughter makes Countdown debut

In the snap, Maven, six months, could be seen surrounded by colourful numerical blocks, and doting mum Rachel told her followers that she would be celebrating the day "dedicated to boosting the nation’s confidence and positivity towards numbers and everyday maths".

Rachel shared the adorable photo on social media

Fans were quick to point out the similarities between Maven and her dad, with one writing: "Isn’t she gorgeous. Double of her daddy." Another added: "Wow so like her daddy."

The Countdown star's full caption read: "We’re getting ready for tomorrow! I’ll be launching the @national_numeracy #NationalNumeracyDay Virtual Festival at 8am, tomorrow, Wednesday 13th May. A day dedicated to boosting the nation’s confidence and positivity towards numbers and everyday maths.

Focusing on: Help with helping your kids with their maths, getting to grips with your finances, building your confidence and skills. Visit numeracyday.com for the full festival line up. And incidentally, happy #WomenInMaths day today!"

The sweet post comes shortly after the TV star revealed that she and her husband were self-isolating with the professional dancer's mother Galina after she was left stranded in the UK due to the lockdown restrictions.

During a Q&A session with Dr Dawn ahead of World Numeracy Day, Rachel revealed how her baby daughter was picking up more Russian when asked whether she would be bilingual, saying: "We hope so. Pasha is only speaking in Russian to her and I'm speaking poor Russian and English, obviously. Pasha's mum was visiting when lockdown happened - from Siberia. So she's still with us because she's been stranded here for an extended period of time."

Rachel added: "So Mave is getting an extra dose of Russian. Hopefully, she won't pick up my accent because that would be awful."

