10 best children’s books about anxiety for kids who worry We've found the best books for kids that worry too much...

I don’t need to tell you that 2020 has been a difficult year for our children. Even though we’ve done our best to try and make this year as stress-free as possible It’s totally normal that they may be feeling anxious or worried, especially ahead of schools going back in September. With that in mind we’ve gathered together a list of great reads you can enjoy with your kids during the summer holidays which will encourage them to manage, understand and overcome their anxiety. Through storytelling they can learn coping mechanisms and come to realise that everyone feels worried sometimes – but it needn’t be something we have to face alone or keep inside.

Ruby's Worry: A Big Bright Feelings Book by Tom Percival

Ages: 5+

Ruby loves being Ruby. Until, one day, she finds a worry. At first it's not such a big worry, and that's all right, but then it starts to grow. It gets bigger and bigger every day and it makes Ruby sad. How can Ruby get rid of it and feel like herself again?

Parents say: "This is a beautiful book which helps children understand their worries. The book conveys the message that a worry is a burden which you can shift by sharing it with people. The illustrations are delightful. I think the book could really help children open up about their worries."

Help Your Dragon Deal With Anxiety by Steve Herman

Ages: 4-8

Having a pet dragon is very fun! He can sit, roll over, and play… But what if your dragon is constantly worrying about so many things? What if he’s worried about his math test even though he has studied very hard? What if he’s so nervous about his upcoming book report in front of the class? What if your dragon is always asking: "What If?" What should you do? You teach him how to deal with his anxiety!

Parents say: "This author manages to word these stories in a way that engages children and makes them think. Just being told the rules by parents often doesn't sink in but of these rules and techniques are explained within a story they can be relatable and make your child stop and think. My daughter sits with her toy dragon and will use the stories in these books through play, reciting and using the ideas within."

I'm Calm: A Book to Help Kids Overcome Anxiety and Stressful Situations by Jayneen Sanders

Ages: 3-6

Theodore is calm. But everyone else in his family isn't! In a time of stress and anxiety, Theodore shows his family ways he's learned to stay calm. Through this engaging and beautifully illustrated story, children will learn that in stressful situations they can still find a place of calm and peace using mindfulness techniques

Parents say: "This lovely book is a favourite in our house and I’ve definitely seen a positive change in the kids since we started reading it. It even made me get back into meditation again."

The Worrysaurus by Rachel Bright

Ages: 1-5

It's a beautiful day and Worrysaurus has planned a special picnic. But it isn't long before a small butterfly of worry starts fluttering in his tummy . . . What if he hasn't brought enough to eat? What if he gets lost in the jungle? What if he trips and falls? What if it rains?! Can Worrysaurus find a way to chase his fears away and have fun? The perfect book to help every anxious little dinosaur let go of their fears and feel happy in the moment.

Parents say: "This book has a beautiful message about staying in the moment and not letting worries consume you. For young children, it introduces a gentle way of identifying and discussing the feeling of ‘worry’ effectively. We have a few Rachel Bright books but this one is my favourite."

What to Do When You Worry Too Much by Dawn Huebner

Ages: 6-12

This interactive self-help book is designed to guide children and their parents through the cognitive-behavioral techniques most often used in the treatment of generalized anxiety. Engaging, encouraging, and easy to follow, this book educates, motivates, and empowers children to work towards change.

Parents say: "This book has really helped my nine-year-old daughter with her anxiety, a problem that seems to increase as she gets older. We had spoken to the GP and school were also trying to help but this book is the thing that made the difference. We worked through the book as advised, one chapter a day. She really enjoyed the drawing activities she had to complete as we went along and she has learned some very valuable coping strategies that really seem to have made a difference."

When Worry Takes Hold by Liz Haske

Ages: 4-8 years

One night just before the lights went out, Worry snuck into Maya's mind. Worry grew bigger and bigger until there was no space left for anything else. Just darkness and fear. Join Maya as she finds Courage, through the form of a calming breath, and learns how to break free from Worry's hold.

Parents say: "One of the things that I love about this book is that it addresses that Maya made the choice to replace worry with courage by way of calm breathing. It wasn't that she never worried again, but that she greeted it and then moved on. Then she realized that she didn't meet each new thing with "what if", but instead replaced it with right thinking."

How Big Are Your Worries Little Bear by Jayneen Sanders

Ages: 3-9 years

Little Bear is a worrier. He worries about everything! But with Mama Bear’s help, he soon learns his worries are not so big after all. Through this engaging and beautifully illustrated story, children will learn that everyday worries and fears can be overcome.

Parents say: "Read this book to my son and I could see he was interested in the character and his concerns. For a five-year-old, I didn’t expect him to understand what worrying feels like. I liked how the topic was addressed and solved in a simple way. It created awareness to my son about what worries were and how he can communicate about them."

No Worries! Mindful Kids: An Activity Book For Children Who Sometimes Feel Anxious Or Stressed by Sharie Coombes

Ages: 7+

This interactive self-care activity book helps children to colour and doodle their way to happiness, calm and confidence. The encouraging and simple activities and exercises tackle anxiety, sadness and stress; children will use their creativity to combat negative feelings, work out why they feel worried and how to put stress back in its place through writing, colouring and drawing.

Parents say: "I bought this for a friend's eight-year-old son who was having some problems with anxiety and worry. He loved it, as did she. They would go through it together and she could talk to him about the worries he was putting down or ask him to talk more about what the book was asking him to do, in an observatory way, rather than quizzing him on how he was feeling."

100th Day Worries by Margery Cuyler

Ages: 5-8 years

Jessica is a worrier. She worries about everything, and that includes what to bring to class for 100th Day. Nothing she can think of seems right. 100 ice cubes? Too melty. 100 marshmallows? Too sticky. 100 toothpicks? Too pointy. Jessica counts, adds, and multiplies her way to the 100th day of class. And in the end, with the loving support of her family, finds the answer to her 100th Day worries.

Parents say: "This is a delightful book and gives very helpful strategies for managing worries. When I read it to a 1st grade class and they were very keen and we had a good discussion about worrying. They loved the idea of a collection of 100 things."

The Huge Bag Of Worries by Virginia Ironside

Ages: 2-5

Wherever Jenny goes, her worries follow her - in a big blue bag. They are with her all the time - at school, at home, when she is watching TV and even in the bathroom! Jenny decides they have to go, but who will help her get rid of them? A funny and reassuring look at dealing with worries and anxiety, to be used as a springboard into important conversations

Parents say: "I simply can't recommend this book highly enough. Bought for my son when he was 5. The day after I read it to him he was terrified but wasn't able to tell me in a public place. I took him home. He relaxed. Told me his worry as he said you give your worry away. It's a simple and visual way to get a child to verbalise their fears. I'm now buying it again, I've bought several as gifts, my friends are foster carers."

